https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/arson-threats-being-left-for-kansas-city-republicans-matt-schlapp/

These fliers are being left in Kansas City neighborhoods. This on top of our former KS National Committeeman getting run over on his yard due to his Trump sign. Please pray that America will reject this violence and hate. pic.twitter.com/vQlb1ZqiVg — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) October 19, 2020

Note — Until we see more examples surface, this could easily be a hoax.