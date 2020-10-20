https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2020/10/failed-city-drowning-murders-urges-diners-wear-daniel-greenfield/

It’s another weekend in Chiraq.

Eight people are dead and 36 others were wounded so far this weekend in violence across Chicago, according to police. Last weekend Chicago police reported 50 people shot, four fatally. Five of those wounded were teenagers.

Good news. If you want to go on living in Chicago, wear a bulletproof vest, and get ready for Mayor Lightfoot to impose some serious tax hikes. But, meanwhile Lightfoot is warning Chicago residents about the urgent need to wear masks while eating out.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Chicago and statewide, and many restaurants struggling to survive, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Sunday reminded Chicagoans about the importance of wearing masks.

… in restaurants.

I would ask what the point of a group of people who are sitting and eating together, presumably unmasked, then putting on masks in between eating, is, but we all know mask culture is its own cargo cult fetish. Meanwhile coronavirus numbers are rising with the second wave, and so is Chicago’s rat problem.

For the sixth year in a row, Chicago has been named the “rattiest city” in America.

Isn’t that the fault of the voters?

