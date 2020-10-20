https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/20/atlantic-writer-conor-friedersdorfs-defense-of-jeffrey-toobin-is-one-of-the-most-embarrassing-cases-of-circling-the-wagons-ive-ever-seen/

Jeffrey Toobin took it out. And we’ll never get tired of pointing and laughing at him for it, because he’s worked very hard over the years to earn our schadenfreude.

But the Atlantic’s Conor Friedersdorf doesn’t see it that way:

That is not, in fact, what “Occam’s Razor” suggests, Conor.

Conor says only Puritans think it’s wrong to do things like crank your hog during a meeting:

We’d rather be that person in the crowd than that person defending Jeffrey Toobin.

Take the L, Conor. Leave the D.

The media are just one big circle jerk.

