Jeffrey Toobin took it out. And we’ll never get tired of pointing and laughing at him for it, because he’s worked very hard over the years to earn our schadenfreude.

But the Atlantic’s Conor Friedersdorf doesn’t see it that way:

When Occam’s Razor suggests someone humiliated himself through a combo of technological error, pandemic circumstances, bad judgment, & bad luck, it seems like we should react w/ empathy, politeness, & forgiveness, as we would want to be treated, rather than punitive mockery — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) October 19, 2020

That is not, in fact, what “Occam’s Razor” suggests, Conor.

Occam’s razor says he and apparently you think cranking your hog during a meeting is ok if nobody sees it — The butterflies are drinking the caiman’s tears (@Madness6883) October 20, 2020

Conor says only Puritans think it’s wrong to do things like crank your hog during a meeting:

The most terrifying thing about the Puritan mindset is when someone says *don’t throw stones at the person who did the bad thing* and someone in the crowd turns on that person and says *he must have done/thought a bad thing too*. Do you want to be that person in the crowd? — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) October 20, 2020

We’d rather be that person in the crowd than that person defending Jeffrey Toobin.

Yeah, I totally want to be that person in the crowd. That’s a wise and experienced person. — SlavicHatun (@born_rheumatic) October 20, 2020

“puritan” yeah, go with that. — Double D (@whitewaterMkII) October 20, 2020

Conor, with all due respect, expecting to not see your coworker’s cock while you’re at work is not a “puritan mindset.” A mistake is posting a screenshot on Twitter with a tab for porn visible, not self-pleasuring on a conference call. https://t.co/3vRx3moCzW — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 20, 2020

Bruv I am all about people getting off but there’s a time and place for these things and during a work zoom call ain’t it — No MLB Cheaters 2020 (@Nicole_the_Red) October 20, 2020

Honestly, when it comes to something like this, something where universal condemnation is entirely expected and justified? You’re like one step above the guy saying “everyone does it” mate — Budget Player Cadet (@budgetplayer) October 20, 2020

Jesus just take the L. — Talkin’ ’bout Bugsnax (@Brick_Frog) October 20, 2020

Take the L, Conor. Leave the D.

This really is one of the most embarrassing cases of circling the wagons I’ve ever seen. Toobin was a garbage person not worth defending before yesterday, let alone after. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 20, 2020

The media makes its living feeding on the carcasses of those who mess up, but now that it’s one of their own, it’s time for sober introspection. https://t.co/WrFy6ZIwXU — David Edward™ (@_David_Edward) October 20, 2020

The media are just one big circle jerk.

