The idea, mooted by some Democrats and liberals, of a South Africa-style Truth and Reconciliation Commission after President Trump‘s term of office of complete would be less about reconciliation than “revenge,” author J.D. Vance told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Monday.

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich tweeted Saturday that such a commission would “erase Trump’s lies, comfort those who have been harmed by his hatefulness, and name every official, politician, executive, and media mogul whose greed and cowardice enabled this catastrophe.”

“This is torn from a page in a George Orwell novel … because who can protest ‘truth and reconciliation’,” stated Vance, the author of “Hillbilly Elegy.”

Vance added that the idea would not only damage the country, but shows how “whiny” liberal Democrats still are about Hillary Clinton’s 2016 election loss.

“Instead of trying to win the next election and moving on with the life of American democratic politics, they want to go backward and punish everybody,” Vance said.

“What worries me most about this isn’t what it means about those who worked in the Trump Administration, those who maybe can’t find jobs now that they’re looking for jobs in the private sector … I see it more as a warning for the future, whether it’s the second Trump Administration or Republican president who comes after, really what this is saying is you are going to be punished for trying to implement your ideals and principles into the work of government.”

