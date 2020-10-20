https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/battleground-state-wisconsin-sees-75000-voters-first-day-early-person?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The battleground state of Wisconsin began in-person early voting Tuesday with more than 75,000 people showing up to the polls.

Absentee ballots cast by mail since September along with Tuesday’s 75,519 early in-person voters reported by the Elections Commission account for over 1 million votes so far, which is 34% of the total votes cast in Wisconsin during the 2016 presidential election.

Some of the major Wisconsin cities that had in-person voters included Milwaukee, Madison and Eau Claire.

President Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 by less than 23,000 votes, making it a state on which he and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are each focused.

The candidates are calling on supporters to get out early and vote, something a record number of people across the country have already done. Early in-person voting in the state will continue up until Nov. 1.

