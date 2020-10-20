https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/biden-defector-bevan-cooneys-emails-reveal-hunter-bidens-associates-viewed-direct-pipeline-obama-administration-currency/

Hunter Biden’s business associate Bevan Cooney flipped after being imprisoned for being the “fall guy” and he has since handed over his Gmail password to various investigative reporters.

According to another tranche of emails from Bevin Cooney’s Gmail account, Hunter Biden’s associates viewed his direct pipeline to the Obama Administration through Joe Biden as “currency.”

In one email thread, Devon Archer expressed his desire to “bring Hunter into the mix” and “to leverage Hunter more” in a way that didn’t involve John Kerry’s stepson Chris Heinz — Heinz had expressed he was uncomfortable with their foreign business dealings.

In October 2013, Devon Archer discussed their need to use a “Rosemont Seneca SPV” (special purpose vehicle) because Rosemont Capital was too close to Chris Heinz, who eventually severed ties with Hunter and Devon Archer.

Breitbart reported:

Another benefit of the Rosemont Seneca SPV was, per an October 5 email from Hunter Biden and Devon Archer’s business associate Bevan Cooney to Archer, it “would be good to put some honey in Hunter’s pocket.” That same day Archer responded: “Agreed. I also have more autonomy with that company as I own it with Hunter and he’s willing to take on risk… Hunter will work if we need him too [sic] as well.” Five days later, Biden’s business associate Jason Galanis confirmed to Archer that he had changed the corporate references in the proposal to include a Hunter Biden-controlled firm. Archer replied, clearly pleased. “Perfect. Let’s just keep to that. We get the Biden lift and stay out of Heinz panties.” Archer had noted he would use Rosemont Seneca Partners instead of Rosemont Capital, in which Heinz held a stake. Hunter Biden and Devon Archer’s Rosemont Seneca Partners would play a pivotal role in their future deals.

In a separate email thread, Hunter Biden’s other business associate Jason Galanis discussed using Hunter Biden’s connection to the Obama Admin as currency:

Via Peter Schweizer and Seamus Bruner of Breitbart:

Hunter Biden’s business associates spoke candidly in emails about Hunter Biden’s role in the business, particularly as it related to foreign ventures, apparently viewing the Biden name as a form of “currency,” and bragging that they had a “direct…pipeline” to the Obama-Biden Administration. For example, in December 2013, Rosemont Seneca Partners finalized a deal with the Chinese government-backed investment vehicle, Bohai Harvest, to form Bohai Harvest RST, a new firm in which Hunter Biden would maintain a 10% equity stake and whose funds would grow to at least $1.5 billion. Soon after that deal (and after Biden and Archer joined the board of Ukraine’s Burisma Holdings), Heinz made moves to sever his formal business ties with Archer and Biden in May 2014. Just hours after Burisma’s announcement that Biden and Archer had joined the board, Heinz emailed top aides for his step-father and then-Secretary of State John Kerry, alerting them to the potentially compromising arrangement. “Apparently Devon and Hunter both joined the board of Burisma and a press release went out today,” Heinz said. “I can’t speak why they decided to, but there was no investment by our firm in their company.” But Heinz’s concerns apparently did not deter Biden and his associates from continuing to leverage the Biden family name to pursue questionable business arrangements. In an email on November 4, 2014, Biden’s business associate Jason Galanis discussed a draft pitch that he was preparing for possible investors. Galanis explained that the presentation would cover boilerplate issues like investor protections. But Galanis also sought to emphasize their connections to the White House, specifically Vice President Joe Biden: “I wanted to focus on the ‘other currency’ we are bringing to the table…direct administration pipeline.” Galanis also mentioned dropping Joe Biden’s connections in their pitch when dealing with union pension funds. Galanis wrote, “maybe we should also remind of HB’s dad’s union relationships to justify the ask??”

Read the full report at Breitbart here.

