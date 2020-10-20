https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/biden-sinking-crooked-democrat-plunges-6-3-points-one-week-presidential-race-now-statistical-dead-heat/
The latest Investor’s Business Daily poll has Biden leading President Trump 48 to 46 for Trump with a +/- 3.2 percent margin of error.
That makes the race a statistical tie.
The IBD poll shows that Joe Biden’s 8.6 point lead has shrunk to 2.3 points in the last seven days — a 6.3 point drop!
#NEW National Poll:
Biden 48%
Trump 46%
Jorgensen (L) 3%
Hawkins (G) 1%
IBD/TIPP
(LV, 10/15-19 )
👆🏻Now this is tigheting
— Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) October 20, 2020
Since launching the 2020 Presidential Election Tracking Poll on October 12, Trump has gained 2.4 percentage points, while Biden has lost 3.8 percent.
“Biden’s lead peaked at 8.6 points in the Oct. 13 presidential poll,” IBD reported, noting that Biden is “leaking Democratic support.”
The poll also found Biden losing his edge among independent voters. He currently leads Trump 45 percent to 41 percent, although he once held a lead in the double digits.