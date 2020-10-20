https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/boom-rudy-giuliani-announces-new-documents-released-wednesday-will-show-financial-crimes-personal-crimes-biden-family-video/

During his career Rudy Giuliani jailed mobsters, dirty cops and corrupt politicians.

As Mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani cleaned up the streets, reduced crime and led the city following the 9-11 Islamist attacks.

And as counsel to President Trump he represented the president through the Russia collusion sham investigation.

And now Rudy Giuliani is partnering with Steve Bannon to expose one of the most corrupt crime families in US political history.

TRENDING: BREAKING NEWS: Here’s Why the Mayor of Moscow’s Wife Paid Hunter Biden $3.5 Million… And Likely More!

On Tuesday morning Rudy Giuliani told Steve Bannon on The War Room that MAJOR documents will drop tomorrow on criminal activity by the Biden family.

The evidence will include non-financial criminal activity!

From the interview this morning on Steve Bannon’s War Room.

Steve Bannon: In the next 24-48 hours are you going to bring forward potential other information related to non-financial criminal activity? Rudy Giuliani: We’re going to do both. There will be more financial criminal activity, more proof on the subjects we already have and even bigger deals that are eye-popping. And some personal conduct that has to be brought to the attention of the public to make sure people are safe. And that has to be handled appropriately before it can be discussed. Steve Bannon: Do you believe that personal activity is criminal? Rudy Giuliani: I have no doubt it is. All you have to do is look at it and figure that is true. Steve Bannon: I take it people will want to watch Maria Bartiromo tomorrow?

This aired on The War Room moments ago.

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

