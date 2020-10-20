https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-doj-fbi-confirm-hunter-biden-laptop-is-not-part-of-russian-disinformation-campaign

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have both reportedly confirmed that a laptop allegedly belonging to Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is not part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

“A senior federal law enforcement official tells @JakeBGibson 1) FBI & DOJ concur w/ Ratcliffe that Hunter Biden’s laptop & the emails in question weren’t part of a Russian disinformation campaign,” Fox News producer Sean Langille tweeted. “2) The FBI DOES have possession of the Hunter Biden laptop in question.”

#BREAKING: A senior federal law enforcement official tells @JakeBGibson

