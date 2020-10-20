https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-fbi-doj-concur-dni-ratcliffe-hunter-bidens-laptop-emails-not-part-russian-disinformation-campaign/

The FBI and DOJ concur with DNI John Ratcliffe that Hunter Biden’s laptop and emails are not part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Over the weekend news broke on NBC News and was widely distributed on the liberal mainstream media that the FBI was investigating the damning Hunter Biden emails — not for the myriad of crimes they expose but to see if they are a “Russian disinformation operation.”

Then serial liar Adam Schiff went on the Sunday news shows to lie some more. Schiff also claimed the Hunter Biden emails were a Russian disinformation scandal.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on Monday roasted Schiff and the fake news media and told Maria Bartiromo, “Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign.”

A senior federal law enforcement official told Fox News producer Jake Gibson that the FBI and DOJ concur with DNI Ratcliffe that Hunter Biden’s laptop and emails are not part of a Russian disinformation campaign AND the FBI does have possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop in question.

ONE senior federal law enforcement official says:

1-The FBI and DOJ concur with DNI Ratcliffe’s assessment that Hunter Biden’s laptop and emails in question were not part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

2-The FBI DOES have possession of the Hunter Biden laptop in question. — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) October 20, 2020

The New York Post last week started releasing emails obtained from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop that revealed a massive pay-to-play scheme involving Joe Biden.

Joe Biden is referred to as “the big guy” who was receiving a cut of the pie from Hunter Biden’s grift and influence peddling.

According to Hunter Biden’s emails and private text messages to his daughter Naomi, Joe Biden was a ruthless “Don” who took between 10% and 50% of what Hunter made in his shady foreign business dealings selling out Joe Biden’s public office.

The media will just continue to ignore this bombshell story now that they can’t report it’s Russian disinformation.

