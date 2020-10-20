https://pjmedia.com/election/bryan-preston/2020/10/20/breaking-fbi-has-hunter-bidens-hard-drive-which-may-contain-images-of-underage-girls-n1073221

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani appeared on Greg Kelly’s NewsmaxTV show Tuesday night. The former mayor, who was once one of America’s most successful criminal prosecutors, made an explosive allegation in the ongoing Hunter Biden email scandal.

BREAKING: @RudyGiuliani announces he has turned over Hunter Biden hard drive to Delaware State Police due to pictures of underage girls and inappropriate text messages — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 20, 2020

JUST IN: Rudy Giuliani just confirmed on Greg Kelly’s show (Newsmax) that there are pictures of underage girls on Hunter Biden’s hard drive. The information has already been turned over to Delaware State Police. — anonymous patriot 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@anonpatriotq) October 20, 2020

This would appear to square with reports that one of the FBI agents who signed the subpoena to take control of the hard drive is Special Agent Joshua Wilson, who investigates crimes committed against children.

Additionally, Fox News reports that the FBI does have Hunter Biden’s hard drive and the agency does not believe that it’s the product of or related to any Russian disinformation.

The FBI declined to confirm or deny the existence of an investigation into the laptop or the emails, as is standard practice. Further, Fox News has learned that the FBI and Justice Department officials concur with an assessment from Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe that the laptop is not part of a Russian disinformation campaign targeting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Ratcliffe, on Monday, said that Hunter Biden’s laptop and the emails on it “is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign,” despite claims from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has claimed, without producing any evidence, that the Hunter Biden scandal is Russian disinformation.

There’s one more moving piece in this fast-moving story. Former Hunter Biden business partner Bevan Cooney is currently serving time in prison for fraud in deals that included Hunter Biden and other associates of his.

Cooney has flipped and is providing his own emails involving Hunter Biden. Those emails appear to corroborate the overall allegation that the younger Biden sells access to his father, as first reported by the New York Post and censored by Facebook, Twitter, and most of the mainstream media.

According to Breitbart, the emails outline how Biden used his father’s name to attract business, including with Yelena Baturina, the ex-wife of the mayor of Moscow. “What’s very curious about this is not only that they got these meetings on November 14, 2011, but they actually, according to members, had a private, secret meeting with Joe Biden himself,” Schweizer said. “We don’t know about this because it appeared on the White House visitors logs or the White House calendar — it doesn’t. We know about it because the Chinese that were on that trip bragged about it in their blog posts back in China that they had this private, secret meeting with Joe Biden.”

The trove of emails Cooney turned over to author and investigative journalist Peter Schweizer is a different trove of emails from those the Post reported.

Cooney is reportedly on the move, with no explanation given, reports Schweizer.

BREAKING. Hearing that Bevan Cooney who has shared his Biden related emails with us has been REMOvED from the federal facility in Oregon where he is being detained — Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) October 20, 2020

The Bidens have not claimed that either trove of emails is inauthentic. Joe Biden has called a lid for the entire week leading up to Thursday night’s presidential debate and will be unavailable for any questions regarding any aspect of the unfolding scandal.

