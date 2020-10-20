https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-fbi-in-possession-of-hunter-bidens-laptop/
Bret Baier breaks the story — Adam Schiff was lying
The FBI is in possession of the laptop belonging to Hunter Biden which contained emails revealing his foreign business dealings, including contacts in Ukraine and China, two senior officials told Fox News.
The FBI declined to confirm or deny the existence of an investigation into the laptop or the emails.
Further, Fox News has learned that the FBI and Justice Department officials concur with an assessment from Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe that the laptop is not part of a Russian disinformation campaign targeting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
More details from Adam Housley…
From multiple agents: “They knew right away it wasn’t a Russia operation. It went right to the top of the FBI because a Biden name was attached. That’s normal with any well known name. The question that needs asking, why wasn’t any info about Russia/Ukraine shared with Congress?”
The FBI & DOJ concur with DNI Ratcliffe’s assessment that Hunter Biden’s laptop and the emails in question were not part of a Russian disinformation campaign. FBI does has possession of the Hunter Biden laptop in question.@DNI_Ratcliffe @FBI
