The New York Post published new photos Tuesday reportedly showing Joe Biden meeting his son Hunter’s foreign business associates from Kazakhstan.

“A new photograph has emerged of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden posing with Hunter Biden and Kenes Rakishev, a Kazakh oligarch who reportedly worked with the former veep’s scandal-scarred son,” reports the New York Post.

“In the undated photo, shared by the Kazhakhstani Initiative on Asset Recovery, the former vice president can be seen smiling with Kazakhstan’s former prime minister Karim Massimov and his son, who is flanked by Rakishev,” adds the Post. “The photo’s authenticity has not been independently verified but comes as the family faces growing scrutiny over Hunter Biden’s overseas business interests while the elder Biden was President Barack Obama’s vice president.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read the full report at the New York Post.

