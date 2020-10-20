https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/breonna-taylor-grand-juror-homicide-kentucky/2020/10/20/id/992946

A supposed member of the grand jury which investigated the police shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, claims the panel was not presented with potential homicide charges against the officers involved because “prosecutors didn’t feel they could make them stick.”

“Anonymous Grand Juror #1” released a statement through attorney Kevin Glogower Tuesday, who represents two of the grand jurors and received permission from a Kentucky judge earlier in the day for the members to speak publicly but remain unidentified.

Grand jury proceedings are almost always confidential.

“After hearing the [Kentucky] Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s press conference, and with my duty as a grand juror being over, my duty as a citizen compelled action,” the statement read in part. “The grand jury did not have homicide offenses explained to them. The grand jury never heard anything about those laws. Self defense or justification was never explained either.

“Questions were asked about additional charges and the grand jury was told there would be none because the prosecutors didn’t feel they could them stick. The grand jury didn’t agree that certain actions were justified, nor did it decide the indictment should be the only charges in the Breonna Taylor case.”

Taylor was shot and killed March 13 when police executed a search warrant after midnight at her apartment as part of a narcotics trafficking investigation.

Although the police had a “no-knock warrant” – meaning they had no obligation to identify themselves, they testified they did announce themselves before receiving no response and breaking down her door. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, responded by firing a shot and hitting one of the officers in the leg. Police returned fire, killing Taylor in a hallway. Walker was not struck by any bullets.

One of the officers who conducted the raid was fired, but an uproar by critics who claimed the shooting was an example of “systemic racism” by police, and society against Blacks in general, resulted in Cameron conducting a grand jury investigation.

The grand jury on Sept. 23 indicted one of the officers involved in the raid, the same one who was fired, for “wanton endangerment” by firing shots that entered apartments which were adjacent to Taylor’s. It did not indict anyone in the death of Taylor.

Cameron, a Black Republican, has defended the handling of the case, particularly the grand jury investigation.

