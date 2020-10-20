https://hannity.com/media-room/busted-biden-faces-backlash-after-ad-depicting-struggling-bar-owner-actually-wealthy-dem-donor/

The Biden campaign faced a growing backlash Tuesday after a “struggling bar owner” from Michigan depicted in a political ad turned-out to be a wealthy tech CEO and donor to the Democratic Party.

“The ad, which was posted to YouTube on Thursday and aired Sunday on CBS during NFL games, features Joe Malcoun, who is listed as the ‘co-owner’ of The Blind Pig, a once-popular bar and music venue in Ann Arbor, Mich. Malcoun blamed his business’ economic downturn on President Trump’s COVID-19 response,” reports Fox News.

“For 50 years, The Blind Pig has been open and crowded – but right now it’s an empty room,” he says. “This is the reality of Trump’s COVID response.”

“We don’t know how much longer we can survive not having any revenue. A lot of restaurants, bars that have been mainstays for years will not make it through this. This is Donald Trump’s economy,” he continued. “There’s no plan, you don’t know how to move forward. It makes me so angry. My only hope for my family and this business and my community is that Joe Biden wins this election. That’s the kind of person we need.”

“What the ad fails to mention is the man is actually a wealthy tech investor who made contributions to the former vice president’s campaign. He also supported Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer‘s stay-at-home orders that kept businesses shuttered longer,” adds Fox.

Read the full report here.

