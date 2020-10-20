https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/20/buzzfeed-politics-wonders-why-more-people-havent-been-caught-masturbating-during-work-zoom-calls/

LOL BuzzFeed Politics you are so, so broken:

We’ll save you a click:

From the article:

NOBODY DOES THIS:

Or maybe journos ARE doing this:

Toobin is getting a pass because he’s a lib:

Did they miss this part?

Take a bow, BuzzFeed:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...