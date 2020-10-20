https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/20/buzzfeed-politics-wonders-why-more-people-havent-been-caught-masturbating-during-work-zoom-calls/

LOL BuzzFeed Politics you are so, so broken:

Jeffrey Toobin Can’t Be The Only Person Masturbating On Work Zoom Calls https://t.co/bEs4K40kJE — BuzzFeed Politics (@BuzzFeedPol) October 20, 2020

We’ll save you a click:

This is one of those rare cases where the article is actually even more cursed than the headline https://t.co/AYSTdclOrd — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) October 20, 2020

From the article:

“Can’t be the only person”

“How hasn’t this happened already?” I can’t even process that flogging the bishop DURING A WORK call is so obvious to people that they’re surprised about it NOT happening. https://t.co/lY0iOg4Nac — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 20, 2020

NOBODY DOES THIS:

Retweet if you’ve never masturbated on a work Zoom call https://t.co/Gpt13SiVME — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 20, 2020

Or maybe journos ARE doing this:

Oh, most of us already assumed a lot of y’all media types were doing this. https://t.co/kgdI1EvoqZ — Krystle Baker (@TarheelKrystle) October 20, 2020

Toobin is getting a pass because he’s a lib:

If any man on the right did this we’d be seeing nothing but headlines of the deep and sadistic world of GOP men believing they own women and assaulting them through images of control and objectification and so on…🙄☕ https://t.co/F5scNYqvNt — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 20, 2020

Did they miss this part?

Normalizing sexual harassment with no consequences. Hilarious. https://t.co/hZBGHggfbH — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) October 20, 2020

Take a bow, BuzzFeed:

This is a very bad take. An extremely bad take, even by Buzzfeed standards. https://t.co/wws2HrIKXm — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) October 20, 2020

