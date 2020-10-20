https://newspushed.com/california-just-declared-war-on-thanksgiving-imposes-insane-orwellian-restrictions-on-families/

If you live in California please get out, move to a state where you can enjoy some freedom because the state just declared war on the holidays.

Governor Gavin Newsom just announcement more coronavirus restrictions just in time for the holidays. According to his new decree, no more than three households will be allowed to meet together, and don’t you think for a second you’ll be able to do it indoors. Gathering inside is NOT permitted, you must eat outside.

Not only is California limiting the number of people at your home and where you can eat, but they also want you to keep a record. Yup, the state of California is requiring hosts to write down everyone that comes to your home for contact tracing.

The government is now telling you how many people you may have in your house, where you can eat on your own property, and they demand to know who was in your private home…or else!

The regulations also mandate that if people come to your home, you eat outside you must maintain social distancing including when you are seated at the table. Newsom’s regulations require, “as much as possible, any food or beverages at outdoor gatherings must be in single-serve disposable containers.”

Oh, and how could I forget, you gotta wear a mask and the holiday gather should last no more than two hours.

Don’t you dare think about singing or playing football in the backyard either, “Singing, chanting, shouting, and physical exertion significantly increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission because these activities increase the release of respiratory droplets and fine aerosols into the air.” So you must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

It would be one thing if these rules were merely guidelines for people to follow. It would be reasonable if Newsom was like “look if you are going to gather we would like you to do it this way” and then let you live your life. However, that isn’t the case, the regulations give “local health jurisdictions” permission to enforce the rules and create even stricter ones if they see fit.

Dr. Fauci would be proud of Governor Newsom.

Trump wasn’t kidding when he said a Biden Administration will terminate Christmas.

