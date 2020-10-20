https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Virus-Outbreak-The-Latest/2020/10/20/id/992909

The CDC is strongly recommending passengers on planes, trains and buses wear masks, but it’s stopping short of requiring it.

The CDC says the coronavirus is still being transmitted in the U.S. and internationally through travel. Those travelers are often in close contact with others, sometimes for several hours. Masks are necessary because travelers may be unable to stay 6 feet apart on planes and buses, CDC says.

It says masks should be worn by all passengers and workers on planes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles.

That includes in airports and at subway and bus stations. All leading U.S. airlines require passengers other than small children to wear masks during flights, but enforcement can be spotty. The Federal Aviation Administration has declined to require masks.

The CDC says it was offering the new recommendations to support state and local health officials and transportation operators who have imposed their own mask rules.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

