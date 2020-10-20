https://www.dailywire.com/news/chelsea-clinton-trump-obsessed-with-hillary-cant-get-over-that-she-won-popular-vote

Chelsea Clinton claimed President Donald Trump is “obsessed” with her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and that he is still miffed that she beat him in the popular vote.

“He’s obsessed with her!” Clinton said in a Monday interview on “The Real,” a daytime talk show. “I mean, he talks about her all the time. He talks about her in interviews. He talks about her in rallies. He tweets about her,” she added while the hosts nodded in agreement.

“I think it’s really clear that he has never gotten over the fact that she won the popular vote by more than 3 million votes,” Clinton continued, adding that she believes Trump is intimidated by strong women. “I don’t think it’s an accident that we saw kind of how he reacted to Kamala Harris’ extraordinary debate performance, which similarly, he felt quite threatened by.”

Clinton also said she wishes Trump would think less about her mother and more about the COVID-19 crisis.

WATCH:

Hillary Clinton herself has made similar allegations that she lives rent-free in Trump’s head. As The Daily Wire reported:

Two-time failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton insisted during an interview that aired on Sunday that President Donald Trump is “obsessed” with her because he’s “an illegitimate president.” Clinton made the remarks while appearing on “CBS Sunday Morning,” where she was joined by her daughter, Chelsea. “My view is that, given the latest revelation, which is such a blatant effort to use his presidential position to advance his personal and political interests, there should be an impeachment inquiry opened,” Clinton said. “And I think, sadly, there are a number of grounds. But this one is incredibly troubling.” Clinton, making comments that appeared to come close to incitement, continued: “Trump right now poses a direct threat, a clear and present danger to the institutions of our government, to the rule of law, to our standing in the world.” “Look, there were many funny things that happened in my election that will not happen again,” Clinton continued. “And I’m hoping that both the public and press understand the way Trump plays the game … he knows he’s an illegitimate president. I believe he understands that the many varying tactics they used — from voter suppression and voter purging to hacking to the false stories — he knows that there were just a bunch of different reasons why the election turned out like it did.” “It was like applying for a job and getting 66 million letters of recommendation and losing to a corrupt human tornado. And so, I know that he knows that this wasn’t on the level. I don’t know that we’ll ever know what happened,” Clinton concluded, adding, “but clearly we know a lot and are learning more every day and history will probably sort it all out, so of course he’s obsessed with me. I believe it’s a guilty conscience in so much as he has a conscience.”

