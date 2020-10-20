https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f8efb704eb99611d5f1466d
Sumner Redstone excluded his ex-girlfriend Sydney Holland from his trust, but included her young daughter, court papers filed in Los Angeles and obtained by DailyMail.com reveal….
Poachers set as many as 10,000 squirrel traps in central Florida and captured as many as 3,600 flying squirrels over a three-year period….
Violence and insecurity have pushed some 7.4 million people in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger into acute hunger, WFP says….
General Motors is investing more than $2.2 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations, largely to increase production of electric vehicles….
A new search has begun for the missing teenager from Peterborough, Cambs.,feared killed by her parents – just a week after police confirmed their current hunt had concluded….