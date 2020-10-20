http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xPz5SQhDfw0/

As talks to pass another stimulus package to offer relief to Americans suffering from the coronavirus pandemic and the shutdowns put in place to help mitigate the spread of the virus come to a close on Tuesday, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said Democrats “are not just going to take anything.”

Clyburn told CNN’s “New Day” that Democrats want a “package that’s fair” rather than a package “simply because it’ll be something.”

“I’m tired of people telling me, ‘Here, this is all you get. This or nothing,’” Clyburn stated. “We have to negotiate.”

“There are some Democrats in vulnerable positions. They’ll accept anything. Well, that’s not going to be the case here,” he outlined. “We are going to do what’s fair. That’s what we want to see done. And we are not just going to take anything simply because it’ll be something. No, that’s not what we’re going to do. We want to negotiate from a position of fairness. And we want them to come up with a package that’s fair to everybody. That’s what these people are gambling on. They’re gambling on us caving just to get something.”

Clyburn also advised that if a deal is not reached Tuesday, Americans should expect relief in January 2021 if President Donald Trump does not win reelection.

