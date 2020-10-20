https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/colonel-vindmans-wife-strikes-again/
What happened to Rachel Vindman’s family could happen to anyone.
In collaboration with @VoteVets pic.twitter.com/Kp7DpdxSua
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 16, 2020
Coup plotter Alexander Vindman uses his wife to make false claims about President Trump.
It was such an honor to work with @votevets and @ProjectLincoln for this ad. They helped us tell our story in a genuine way that is authentic to us. What happened to us can happen to anyone if Trump is re-elected. Vote. Him. Out. https://t.co/s1nu4oin9o
— Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) October 17, 2020