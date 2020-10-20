https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/cowards-gop-senate-panel-led-lindsey-graham-will-delay-vote-subpoena-twitter-facebook-ceos-refuse-defend-right-free-speech/

These people MUST be replaced.

The tech giants Google, Twitter and Facebook have eliminated Freedom of Speech in the United States.

Republicans never lifted a finger to stop them.

Our nation suffers because Republicans are too weak to stand up for what is right.

And the GOP won’t issue any subpoenas. So whatever. Who cares. It’s what the @GOP supports. https://t.co/UnjTyL9Ayj — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 20, 2020

Republican members on the Senate Judiciary Committee will delay their vote to subpoena Facebook and Twitter CEOs to testify.

The GOP members include: Lindsey Graham (snake), Mike Lee (globalist for big tech), Cornyn (RINO), Ben Sasse (Never-Trump asshat), Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Joni Ernst, Thom Tillis, Mike Crapo, John Kennedy and Marsha Blackburn.

Politico reported:

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday postponed plans to vote on subpoenas to compel the CEOs of Twitter and Facebook to testify on allegations of anti-conservative bias after some panel Republicans expressed reservation about the maneuver. President Donald Trump and his Republican allies have scorched the two social media companies in recent days over their handling of disputed New York Post reports alleging ties between Joe Biden and his son’s business interests. GOP Judiciary leaders had announced plans to hold a markup Tuesday on whether to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify on allegations the company’s decisions on user posts stifle conservative viewpoints, which Twitter denies. Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) later said the planned vote would also target Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg . The panel announced Monday it will now consider whether to authorize the subpoenas at a high-profile executive session Thursday where it is separately expected to approve Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. The committee said in a statement it will continue to negotiate with the companies “to allow for voluntary testimony” by the CEOs, but that if an agreement is not reached the panel will move ahead with a vote on the subpoenas “at a date to be determined.”

Republican lawmakers are so weak today they can’t even defend Freedom of Speech.

God save us from these spineless cowards.

