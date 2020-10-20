https://bigleaguepolitics.com/a-researcher-at-brown-university-claims-that-trump-signs-and-american-flags-frighten-black-people/

A left-wing flier campaign in Kansas City, Mo. is threatening terrorist acts against random homes if President Donald Trump is re-elected in November.

“You have been identified by our group as being a Trump supporter,” the letter reads. “Your address has been added to our database as a target for when we attack should Trump not concede the election.”

“We recommend that you check your home insurance policy and make that it is current and that it has adequate coverage for fire damage,” the letter continues.

The letter concludes: “You have been given ‘fair warning.’”

American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlapp posted the full letter on his Twitter account:

These fliers are being left in Kansas City neighborhoods. This on top of our former KS National Committeeman getting run over on his yard due to his Trump sign. Please pray that America will reject this violence and hate. pic.twitter.com/vQlb1ZqiVg — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) October 19, 2020

Soulless Democrat cultists, who are more dangerous to America than ISIS could ever hope to be, posted how President Trump is responsible for the violence caused directly by their political movement:

Trump encourages this violence. — Main Street Muse (@MainStreetMuse) October 19, 2020

Yes lets get rid of the hate spewed from the white house, he hates on woman all the time, hates on men like ben sasse calling him little ben — Jim F (@JimF62019996) October 19, 2020

We are. We’re voting for decency over division. We’re voting for #JoeBiden — SSton (@SharinStone) October 19, 2020

Yea, because all those Militia guys up I Michigan are Democrats. Please….this needs to stop on both sides and #Trump needs to make a national announcement as well. — lisa keller (@lisa2keller) October 19, 2020

While some many dispute the authenticity of the letter, it is consistent with the behavior of the Democrat Party under the Biden/Harris ticket. They are unabashed supporters of domestic terrorism against their political opponents.

Sen. Kamala Harris even endorsed the rape of America by left-wing terrorists and helped rioters raise bail funds so they could get back on the streets to commit more violence.

“They’re not gonna stop…and they should not (stop)” Democrats haven’t just whitewashed the violence of their supporters. They’ve applauded & encouraged it.

pic.twitter.com/cOChY7RRgQ — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 30, 2020

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

Making matters worse, the FBI is refusing to do anything to protect patriotic Americans from this orgy of left-wing revolutionary terrorism. In fact, they are letting all of the left-wing terror slide and painting the victims of that terror as the real threats.

Big League Politics has reported on how the FBI distributes propaganda on behalf of ANTIFA, Black Lives Matter, and other Marxist terror groups at war with the Bill of Rights and Constitution:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is claiming that there is “no intelligence” indicating that ANTIFA had a role in fomenting riots that have gripped the country. This directly contradicts President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr, who immediately assigned the blame toward ANTIFA for the violence that is happening nationwide. “The violence instigated and carried out by ANTIFA and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly,” Barr said. Meanwhile, Trump took to Twitter to announce that “the United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.” The FBI’s Washington D.C. field office reportedly claims that they have “no intelligence indicating ANTIFA involvement/presence” in the riots. They also claim that “CHS [Confidential Human Source] canvassing, open source/social media partner engagement, and liaison” absolve ANTIFA from any blame. However, the FBI is assigning blame to right-wingers for mean words allegedly made in social media groups. They claim individuals on social media “called for far-right provocateurs to attack federal agents” and “use automatic weapons against protesters.” The DHS also claims that far-right social media posts “incited followers to engage in violence and start the ‘boogaloo’ — a term used by some violent extremists to refer to the start of a second Civil War — by shooting in a crowd.” Big Tech is working with the deep state to cover for ANTIFA terrorists and spread the conspiracy theory that white nationalists are somehow responsible for the violence.

The U.S. federal government may be the most corrupt in history. It does not appear that the swamp can be drained at the ballot box. ANTIFA/BLM terrorists will reign supreme unless patriots rise up and defend justice quickly.

