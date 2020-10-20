https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/texas-airplane-flight/2020/10/20/id/992796

A Texas woman in her 30s with coronavirus passed away while on a flight in July, Dallas officials announced this week after the incident was officially linked to COVID-19, Fox8 reported on Tuesday.

The woman had boarded the plane on her way home from Arizona when the incident occurred, according to NBC News.

While the plane was still awaiting takeoff, the woman, who had underlying medical conditions, encountered trouble breathing and eventually died despite being given oxygen.

More information was not made available.

Although the incident occurred several months ago, the Texas county in which she lived was not informed that coronavirus was the cause of death until a few days ago, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said, according to The Hill.

