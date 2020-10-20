https://www.christianheadlines.com/contributors/michael-foust/im-thankful-that-hes-my-savior-cowboys-dak-prescott-says-after-season-ending-injury.html

‘I’m Thankful That He’s my Savior,’ Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Says after Season-Ending Injury

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott says he’s excited about “God’s plan” for his life following an ankle injury that ended his season barely one month into the NFL schedule.

Prescott, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and the league’s 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year, suffered a fracture to his right ankle on Oct. 11 that required surgery. He was a fourth-round selection out of Mississippi State.

A smiling and upbeat Prescott recorded an Instagram video on Oct. 15 updating fans on his health, saying he is “excited for God’s purpose and God’s plan.”

“I know it’s bigger than anything that I see, or could have imagined. But I’m trusting Him,” Prescott said. “My faith is doubled down more than ever, and I’m thankful that He’s my Savior and He guides me in life, so I know through Him, all of this will be possible and all this will be a great comeback and a great story.”

Prescott recorded the video while he was on his way to a medical checkup, post-surgery. He said he’s “doing well” and in “great spirits.”

“I can’t thank you enough for all your love, your support, your prayers over the last few days,” he said. “They’ve been more than overwhelming – from teammates to family, to friends, to fans I don’t know, to former and current players around the league, and players around all sports, I just want to say thank you. They’re definitely appreciated and received well, so just know that that much love and support out there makes a huge difference.

“… I’m just ready to start this road to a comeback. I know … this little adversity is just going to be another chapter in the book. I’m excited to move forward and write it. I just, once again, can’t thank you all enough for your love and your support through it all. But I’m in great spirits. I’m gonna stay that way. I’m looking forward to this football season – seeing the game in a different perspective and supporting my teammates and those around the league that need it.

“… I’m ready to get this journey of the comeback started,” he said. “God bless you all.”

Sports Spectrum reports that Prescott has used his fame to benefit others. He previously founded an organization, the Faith Fight Finish Foundation, to assist families battling cancer. It was inspired by the death of his mother, who passed away after her own battle with cancer.

“The Faith Fight Finish foundation by Dak Prescott invests in the future of our youth by empowering individuals, families, and communities to find strength through adversity,” the foundation’s website says. “The foundation focuses on fighting cancer and offering assistance to those facing life-challenging hardships; in honor of Dak’s Mom, Peggy!”

