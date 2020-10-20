https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dan-gainor-google-antitrust-monopoly/2020/10/20/id/992950

The average business owner cannot compete with Google, which is why the federal government has to intervene with its antitrust suit against the tech giant, media expert Dan Gainor told Newsmax TV.

“These are the most powerful companies in the history of mankind,” Gainor told Tuesday’s “Spicer & Co.,” “ordinary people can’t compete with that. Ordinary people can’t restrict that. It’s ultimately got to be government in some form or fashion.”

Gainor continued, “Google controls 92% of search around the world. How can ordinary people stand up to that?”

“The government starts considering you a possible monopoly when you control 50% of the market; they control 92%,” Gainor said. “It’s impossible for anybody to compete fairly in that market.”

