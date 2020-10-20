https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-debate-commission-allows-mute-button/

Mr. President, please turn it around on Hiden Biden just like our beloved President Reagan did to Mondel when he said quote” “I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent’s youth and inexperience.” Say something like thank goodness someone is not going to interupt me when I talk about what I have done, or what my opponent has done to sell out our country!

Its a proven fact that Hiden Biden and Chrissy Wallace interupted you more than you did to him/them!

Stay strong president Trump, and please speak to the camera when promoting how great the USA has become since you have been in office when it comes to jobs for all colors, creeds or religious backgrounds.

We support you!

Dont forget to bring up the National Security threat to the USA due to Bidens clear abuse of power. It would be great if you gave out a text message, like joes 3030…. (well you know the deal,) that would direct people to the real news about your achievments!

Our prayers are with you sir!

You have become in 3.9 short years…. a GOAT! (Greatest Of All Time)

