https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/10/20/dems-only-want-you-to-see-trumps-personality-not-their-plans/
RUSH: Here is Jesse. Jesse’s in Houston. It’s great to have you. Hi.
CALLER: Hello, Rush. Great talking to you.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: First time calling you. I’d like to make a comment to you and back it up on two points and see what you think.
RUSH: All right.
CALLER: My estimation is that as far as the personality argument is concerned, I’m afraid the Democrats already lost that one before they ever had a chance to come up with that argument, on two points. Earlier this year at a public forum, when Mr. Biden was asked and concerned for the confiscation of guns, you will recall he said, “Oh, we’re not gonna confiscate your guns. And (unintelligible), and your horse’s backside,” to put it mildly.
And, of course, the most recent example, when Mr. Biden was asked would he pack the Supreme Court after being elected, he basically had said that we the voter didn’t have a right to know in the name of not wanting to fall for a political game.
RUSH: That’s right. That’s right. We didn’t have a right to know who he might put on the Supreme Court. We don’t have the a right to know that ’til after the election. But how is that losing the personality argument, though? You said they lost the personality argument.
CALLER: Well, they lost the personality argument based on hypocrisy. If they’re going to attack — if they’re gonna turn around and say —
RUSH: Oh, I see what you mean. The problem with that is, that’s not what they mean about personality. They’re talking about Trump’s manners. They’re talking about the fact that, in their world, he’s rude and he’s mean and he’s insulting to people and he’s selfish and, you know, the general behavioral traits that we assign to bad manners and so forth. This is what they mean by personality, that Trump is selfish, that he’s an ogre, that he doesn’t care about anybody but himself and so forth.
And, again, let me be clear about this, folks. That’s what they’re running against. They’re not running against Donald Trump’s policies. They’re not running against how they have failed. They might try to score some points on the way he’s handled the coronavirus, but they’re not running against Trump’s economic prowess. In fact, they’re trying to get in on it. They’re trying to say it was Obama’s economy that Trump stole. No. Their sole campaign is to run against Trump’s personality because they’re running – it was described to me in a good way. They’re running a referendum. They’re not running an election.
And it’s all rooted in the fact that the Democrats are not giving voters anything to vote for. Biden and Kamala are not public with a list of items that would be called an agenda and these are our great plans for America, this is what we’re gonna do. They tried it. They tried the tax increase thing, they’ve tried any number of things. And they did not test well; so they’ve gone mute. They’ve gone silent. And so now they’re actually suggesting to the American people, elect them because of Donald Trump’s personality. That is their campaign. That makes this a referendum. They’re not offering anybody reasons to vote for them. Appreciate the call, Jesse.
Here’s Frank in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. You’re next. Hello, sir.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. Quickly, I’m a listener for three decades, and I gotta say you’re a national treasure. And, Rush, I love you.
RUSH: Well, thank you. Thank you very much.
CALLER: Rush, I think it’s unconscionable that President George W. Bush will not come out, especially in light of what we’ve learned about the Biden family, which you hit the nail on the head, and tell the country, “I won’t go on vacation with this guy, but the country needs to vote for President Trump. The future of this country depends on it.” I’ve got a bunch of grandkids and I’m worried for the country they’re gonna live in. It’s that important.
RUSH: Well, I have a bunch of nieces and nephews, and I’m the same, and I know a lot of people exactly like you. They are worried for the exact same reasons. They’re not gonna be here to help guide their children or grandchildren through this mess that’s gonna be created if Biden wins. Your wish that George W. Bush would come out, bite the bullet and on the strength of party loyalty, which would normally carry the day, urge people to vote for Trump — I heard you say that, and my first reaction was, “It’s not possible. It’s not possible.” I’d really rather not explain why, but I just don’t think it’s possible. I’d love to be surprised.