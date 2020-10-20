https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/despite-responsible-thousands-covid-deaths-new-york-nursing-homes-crazy-killer-cuomo-releases-book-claiming-efforts-mostly-successful/

Back in May we reported that New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo, Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, MD and Executive Deputy Commissioner Sally Dreslin’s actions led to thousands of deaths in New York state.



In response Cuomo is releasing book lauding his COVID accomplishments.

Yaacov Apelbaum at the Illustrated Primer shared that these New York politicians are accountable for thousands of nursing home deaths because of their insane directives related to the China coronavirus.

Apelbaum first pointed out the ludicrous directive from New York’s Department of Health, including:

During this global health emergency, all NHs [nursing homes] must comply with the expedited receipt of residents returning from hospitals to NHs.

and:

No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19. NHs are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission.

As we reported in May, the reason for the Cuomo’s insane directives was related to money:

In 2018, as Governor Andrew Cuomo faced a challenge to his reelection bid in the New York State Democratic primary, he got a last minute $1m cash infusion from the General New York Hospital Association (GNYHA)—a powerful NY healthcare industry group. On April 2, 2020, he repaid the favor when he quietly signed legislation shielding hospital and nursing home executives from any lawsuits stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. The clauses, inserted into the annual budget bill by Cuomo, gave blanket immunity protections for healthcare industry executive and administrators, the same individuals and institutions that have made a fortune moving sick Covid-19 patients to nursing homes.

The GNYHA gave to the Democrats an unheard of $3 million in the 2018 election cycle. Of this, Cuomo and his state party committee received close to $2.3m from various hospitals and nursing home industry donors. Governor Cuomo returned the favor with his directive forcing COVID-19 patients back into elderly homes. This directive provided a massive increase in revenues to organizations associated with the GNYHA who were paid handsomely for COVID patients. It was a bonanza for these entities.

The impact of this decision on elderly New Yorkers in nursing homes is the elderly in these nursing homes spread the disease and died. They died at the worst rate in the country and the world.

The Gateway Pundit reported numerous times that the mortality rates for the China coronavirus are not much worse than a bad flu season across the US with the exception of New York and New Jersey. The death rates in these areas are way above the rest of the country and the world for that matter. It is clear that Governor Cuomo’s policies in New York led to the unnecessary massive number of deaths in the state.

We next reported that Cuomo’s insane and deadly policies not only targeted nursing homes, they also targeted adult care facilities and group homes for people with disabilities.

The March 25 nursing home edict issued by the New York state (NYS) Department of Health (DOH) is NOT the only order NYS enacted, which mandated that Covid-19 infected patients got sent into congregate care facilities from hospitals. NYS ALSO sent COVID-19 infected patients into adult care facilities (ACFs) and into group homes managed under the NYS Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD).

Here are links the directives in New York:

Enacted March 25, 2020, Nursing Homes: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/03/doh_covid19-_nhadmissionsreadmissions_-032520.pdf (Note this has been taken down but is noted above.)

Enacted April 7, 2020, Adult Care Facilities: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/04/doh_covid19_acfreturnofpositiveresidents_040720.pdf (This URL no longer works. Here is the policy: https://web.archive.org/web/20200608212648/https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/04/doh_covid19_acfreturnofpositiveresidents_040720.pdf)

Enacted April 10, 2020, NYS OPWDD Certified Residential Facilities: https://opwdd.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/04/4.11.2020-opwdd_crfreturnfromhospital.pdf (In case the above has been deleted: https://web.archive.org/web/20200531135252/https://opwdd.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/04/4.11.2020-opwdd_crfreturnfromhospital.pdf)

Janice Dean from FOX News lost both her parents-in-law to COVID-19 in New York. She wrote an oped on the matter at USA Today. Below is a video that describes the entire deadly scandal:

[embedded content]

Now Governor Cuomo is releasing a book where he claims he did splendid work handling the China coronavirus. This is simply not true.

A group of protesters (including Janice Dean on the left) let it be known they don’t agree with Cuomo’s self aggrandizing book characterizing his efforts as well done:

The nerve of Gov. Cuomo trying to capitalize on Covid after he killed 1000’s in the nursing homes?? NY man puts Casket with 6500 book covers of Cuomo’s book https://t.co/lOlXEoFI1u — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) October 19, 2020

The President as well chimed in on Cuomo’s insanity in discounting Cuomo’s actions that led to thousands of deaths in his state:

….Washington wants nothing to do with him, and that’s so bad for New York, which has become a ghost town. Andrew spends too much time listening to his brother, Fredo. Forget the books and your apology tour. The Federal Government would love to help New York regain its luster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2020

Governor Cuomo is being given a pass. The federal government needs to step in. Thousands died due to Cuomo’s insane coronavirus policies. This was manslaughter if not murder.



