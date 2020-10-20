https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/developing-hunter-bidens-associate-bevan-cooney-shared-biden-emails-removed-prison-oregon/

On Friday news broke that Hunter Biden’s former business partner Bevan Cooney had flipped.

Cooney, who is currently serving time in a federal facility over a bond scheme, recently connected to journalists Matthew Tyrmand and Peter Schweizer and turned over his emails to the investigative journalists.

Bevan Cooney reportedly turned over 26,000 business emails to the journalists.

Apparently, more information is about to be released.

BREAKING: Hunter Biden’s former business partner Bevan Cooney has flipped. He was jailed over a bond scheme, and has connected with journalists @MatthewTyrmand and @PeterSchweizer. Turned over access to his Gmail account. — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 16, 2020

Schweizer admits in his report that the emails came from Hunter Biden’s former partner Bevan Cooney.

Via Breitbart.com:

In 2019, Cooney reached out to Schweizer after becoming familiar with the revelations in his 2018 book Secret Empires. Cooney explained that he believes he was the “fall guy” for the fraud scheme and that Archer and Hunter Biden had avoided responsibility. Archer, who was also convicted in the case, saw a federal judge vacate his conviction. But an appellate court overturned the lower court judge’s ruling, reinstating Archer’s conviction in the case. Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner, awaits sentencing. Cooney, their associate who is currently serving a prison sentence on his conviction in the matter, later reestablished contact with Schweizer through investigative journalist Matthew Tyrmand. From prison, Cooney provided Schweizer with written authorization, his email account name, and password to his Gmail account to retrieve these emails. He authorized, in writing, the publication of these emails— notable because it is the first time a close associate has publicly confirmed Hunter’s trading on his father’s influence.

Now this…

On Tuesday Bevan Tooney was removed from the federal facility in Oregon and moved to a new location.

Peter Schweizer reported:

BREAKING. Hearing that Bevan Cooney who has shared his Biden related emails with us has been REMOvED from the federal facility in Oregon where he is being detained — Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) October 20, 2020

Reporter Matthew Tyrmand also tweeted out the news.

BREAKING: hearing that Bevan Cooney has just been removed from the federal facility in Oregon that he has been detained in since last year. #CooneyEmails — Matthew Tyrmand (@MatthewTyrmand) October 20, 2020

It is not clear why Cooney was moved or where he was moved to.

We will update when we have more information.

