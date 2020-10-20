https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dickmorris-polls-biden-trump/2020/10/20/id/992954

Political strategist Dick Morris says the polls are deliberately misleading as part of a “suppression strategy” by Democrats to convince Republicans not to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

Polling averages continue to show Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump.

“I think that since the bulk of the Trump votes are going to be in person on Election Day, there’s a real suppression strategy going on,” Morris said Tuesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.”

“Also, since Trump is short on money, there’s a real effort to try to dry up his money by convincing people that the race is over. It’s not over. It is absolutely within spitting distance.”

Morris also said the fact that the Trump campaign is short on cash is problematic.

While a half-dozen pro-Trump outside groups are coming to the president’s aid, Biden and his Democratic allies are on pace to dump $142 million into ads in the closing days of the campaign, outspending Republicans by more than 2-to-1, according to data from the ad tracking firm CMAG/Kantar.

On Monday, the firm Medium Buying reported Trump was canceling ads in Wisconsin; Minnesota, which Trump had hoped to flip; and Ohio, which went for Trump in 2016 but now appears to be a tight contest.

“I think that it is a serious problem, but not one that he can’t overcome. He is the president and the amount of exposure and attention he gets is enormous and think he has the issue of a lifetime with this Hunter Biden thing. I think it’s overtaking everything; I think it’s made the corruption issue a key issue.”

Passing a COVID-19 relief bill, signing an arms treaty with Russia and confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court could also be key, said Morris.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

