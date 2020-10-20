https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/20/did-nazi-this-coming-cnn-political-analyst-joe-lockhart-declares-that-ben-shapiro-is-not-human/

In case you missed it, Ben Shapiro plans to vote for Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election:

For what it’s worth, Principles First™ conservative Heath Mayo just can’t wrap his head around someone like Ben Shapiro voting against a principled conservative like Joe Biden:

Maybe ABC News chief political correspondent Matthew Dowd can help Mayo out by putting this in perspective:

And maybe CNN analyst Joe Lockhart can ask Dowd to hold his beer so he can hit “send” on this:

Well, that took a turn.

Nor should it. CNN is already a dumpster fire, and Joe Lockhart just added a truckload of gasoline.

And that raises a question:

Tapper called out O.J. Simpson for weighing in on Toobin-gate:

We’d say this would be a great opportunity for Tapper to call out more classless conduct, wouldn’t you?

