In case you missed it, Ben Shapiro plans to vote for Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election:

.@BenShapiro: I did not vote for @realDonaldTrump in 2016. I am voting for Donald Trump in 2020. pic.twitter.com/Yx9zxdu9Q1 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 19, 2020

For what it’s worth, Principles First™ conservative Heath Mayo just can’t wrap his head around someone like Ben Shapiro voting against a principled conservative like Joe Biden:

Wow. Imagine not voting for Trump in 2016 and, after watching him govern for four years, thinking that his conduct has earned your vote this time. As a conservative, I can’t even wrap my head around that. https://t.co/4tfkOx1t5Y — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) October 19, 2020

Maybe ABC News chief political correspondent Matthew Dowd can help Mayo out by putting this in perspective:

Ben Shapiro isn’t a conservative. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 19, 2020

And maybe CNN analyst Joe Lockhart can ask Dowd to hold his beer so he can hit “send” on this:

he’s not human — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 19, 2020

Well, that took a turn.

Delete this Joe — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) October 20, 2020

This is really awful. — Magnifico 👑 (@MagnificoIX) October 19, 2020

Did this sound better in its original German? — Tony Delph (@TonyDelph40) October 20, 2020

I did Nazi this coming. — Rev. Bootie Luv (@RevBootieLuv) October 20, 2020

High quality company you keep here @HeathMayo. Tell us more about your conservatism. — Roccam’s Occam Robots (@myhumangetsme) October 20, 2020

Joe I knew you had no class I didn’t know you had this much no class — florida man, ACB stan 🌺 (@2rick2morty) October 20, 2020

GFY, with that garbage take. — Mike Strange (@fyguel1113) October 20, 2020

This is not going to go well for you. pic.twitter.com/2GLzJkiSTv — JW Thompson (@jwt6577) October 19, 2020

Nor should it. CNN is already a dumpster fire, and Joe Lockhart just added a truckload of gasoline.

And that raises a question:

Wonder if @jaketapper will condemn a coworker saying a Jewish guy isn’t human? pic.twitter.com/wzJVHtbPL6 — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) October 20, 2020

Tapper called out O.J. Simpson for weighing in on Toobin-gate:

why would you ever feel the need to defend a colleague who masturbated on camera for coworkers? just saying. leave it be. pic.twitter.com/4m4iuXtazS — kaitlin, the dogma lives loudly within me (@thefactualprep) October 20, 2020

We’d say this would be a great opportunity for Tapper to call out more classless conduct, wouldn’t you?

