President Trump sat down with Lesley Stahl from “60 Minutes” for a much anticipated interview that will air on Sunday — ten days before the November election.

“60 Minutes” is notorious for cutting and editing their interviews with conservatives to make them look their worst.

Does anyone doubt they would do this with their interview with President Trump?

Following the interview today President Trump tweeted out a photo of liberal reporter Stahl chatting away in the White House after the interview without mask.

Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come. pic.twitter.com/0plZG6a4fH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

And then later this afternoon President Trump threatened to release the entire interview with Stahl before “60 Minutes” is able to smear him.

