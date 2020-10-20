http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/2NPFbp3x_80/doj-sues-google.php

This morning the Department of Justice, joined by 11 states, filed an antitrust suit against Google in federal court in the District of Columbia. The complaint alleges monopolization of the market for internet search. This is DOJ’s announcement:

Statement of the Attorney General on the Announcement Of Civil Antitrust Lawsuit Filed Against Google https://t.co/4ViBazX1R9 — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) October 20, 2020

And this is the complaint. I haven’t had time to read it yet, but may have further comment when I have done so:

DOJ’s antitrust suit against Google has been filed in federal court in DC, here’s the complaint: https://t.co/NQL8XhHInA pic.twitter.com/pFeiOoRFzE — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) October 20, 2020

Many have been waiting for this to happen for quite some time. But if Joe Biden wins the election, the case is over. Dismissing the action will be the least the Biden administration can do to show its gratitude for Google’s loyalty to the party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

