In late July Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Apple’s Tim Cook testified before Congress in the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust.

Since 2016 and the election of Donald Trump the tech giants have been censoring and banning conservative voices online. The Gateway Pundit has been a huge target of these liberal tech giants.

Google has virtually purged The Gateway Pundit from its search results.

During Wednesday’s hearing Congressman Greg Steube asked Google CEO Sundar Pichai directly if he is censoring The Gateway Pundit.

Sundar Pichai denied this wasn’t happening.

Rep. Greg Steube: Mr. Pichai I’d like to start with you and I’m just going to illustrate my question with a factual incident that actually occurred to me. Several months ago my wife called and said hey there’s a good article on The Gateway Pundit that you should read. So out of curiosity, I was up here in Washington, and out of curiosity I googled Gateway Pundit. And it didn’t show up on the first page. It didn’t show up on the second page. There were a bunch of different blogging sites on how there were disagreements on what was on The Gateway Pundit. But I actually had to type in TheGatewayPundit.com to get it. Interestingly, Google didn’t allow me to get to the actual website. That was a couple of months ago… This is obviously an issue that conservatives have had. Last week – after this hearing was notice I did the exact same thing from here in the capitol. And wouldn’t you know it. I googled Gateway Pundit and that was the very first website that came up! Now this isn’t from a constituent in my district. This isn’t from somebody telling me. This isn’t a news report. I actually did this on my laptop here in the Capitol. Several months ago and then today. So clearly something had happened between not being notified that you would be appearing before our committee and then last week knowing that you would be appearing before our committee and suddenly conservative websites are now at the top of the bar when you search for them. So was there anything done at Google from a couple months ago and last week and the week before you appearing today that has changed your approach to silencing conservative websites? Sundar Pichai: Um, Congressman, um, we approach our work with a deep sense of responsibility in a non-partisan way. We want to serve all of our users no matter where we are in fact it’s in our business incentive to do so.

Rep. Steube demanded that Google give him an explanation within two weeks.

However, instead of altering its practices and censorship of conservative voices since this hearing Big Tech have doubled down on their efforts to silence conservative voices in America.

On Tuesday the DOJ is expected to file a lawsuit alleging Google has been abusing its online dominance in search results in order to stifle competition and harm consumers.

This lawsuit is long overdue.

Breitbart.com reported:

The Justice Department is expected to file a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that Google has been abusing its online dominance in online search to stifle competition and harm consumers, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The lawsuit marks the government’s most significant act to protect competition since its groundbreaking case against Microsoft more than 20 years ago. It could be an opening salvo ahead of other major government antitrust actions, given ongoing investigations of major tech companies including Apple, Amazon and Facebook at both the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission. Lawmakers and consumer advocates have long accused Google, whose corporate parent Alphabet Inc. has a market value just over $1 trillion, of abusing its dominance in online search and advertising to stifle competition and boost its profits. Critics contend that multibillion-dollar fines and mandated changes in Google’s practices imposed by European regulators in recent years weren’t severe enough and that structural changes are needed for Google to change its conduct. The case is expected to be filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., and will allege Google has been abusing its dominance in online search to stifle competition and harm consumers, the person familiar with the matter told the AP. It will also allege that Google uses billions of dollars collected from advertisers to pay phone manufacturers to ensure Google is the default search engine on browsers, the person said. The person could not discuss the matter publicly before a formal announcement expected later Tuesday morning and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity. Court records indicate that 11 states will join the federal government in the lawsuit.

Just yesterday James O’Keefe and Project Veritas released video of Google officials admitting to interference in favor of Joe Biden.

BREAKING: @Google Program Manager Confirms Election Interference In Favor of @JoeBiden Search “skewed by owners and drivers of the algorithm” “Plain and simple trying to play god” “If Trump wins, there will be riots…if the left wins, they will be ecstatic” #ExposeGoogle pic.twitter.com/2b8xUxUuj1 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 19, 2020

