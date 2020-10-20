http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/yDU27xsR_0Y/

President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged Attorney General Bill Barr to “act fast” to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden after new emails uncovered the family’s pursuit of lucrative deals in foreign countries.

“We’ve gotta get the attorney general to act,” Trump said in an interview on Fox and Friends. “He’s gotta act. And he’s gotta act fast. He’s gotta appoint somebody.”

The president reacted to a letter sent Monday from House Republicans urging Barr to appoint a special counsel to investigate the Biden family.

The letter signed by 11 Republicans and obtained by Fox News read:

These alleged revelations raise serious questions about former Vice President Joe Biden’s reported participation with his son’s business, dealings, specifically whether the former vice president (1) received foreign monies during his tenure in the Obama administration and (2) if former Vice President Biden allowed his son to peddle access to his father with foreign business entities.

One of the emails published by the New York Post showed Hunter Biden outlining a “provisional agreement” with a Chinese energy company. The proposal cites ten percent of the equity held for “the big guy” — identified as Biden, a source told Fox News.

Trump previously accused Biden of not only knowing about Hunter’s shady deals but getting rewarded financially.

“Joe is far more corrupt than Hunter because Joe knew everything,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Nevada on Sunday. “Joe’s getting a piece of everything.”

