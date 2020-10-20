https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/20/dont-tell-her-pragerus-response-to-teacher-having-visceral-reaction-to-another-teacher-assigning-their-videos-in-class-is-perfection/

Uh oh, y’all. An Ohio teacher has been assigning students PragerU videos for class.

YOU READ THAT RIGHT.

The horror! The evil! ELEVENTY! Gawd forbid our young people learn perspectives from various political ideals instead of being inundated with progressive garbage that tells them to hate their country and apologize for who they are.

The nerve of that teacher:

As you can imagine, people lost their minds over the idea of a teacher DARING to share something they don’t necessarily approve of; you could say their reactions were almost visceral.

That’s right! Be vigilant! Keep those kids from thinking for themselves!

PragerU responded:

Man, we love PragerU.

HA HA!

You’d think?

All. Day. This. ^

Winning.

***

