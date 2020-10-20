Dr. Anthony Fauci has not commented on whether the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., was a “superspreader event.”

Thousands of people gathered in D.C. on Saturday to protest against Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and President Trump.

Fauci, however, has not condemned the gathering for breaking coronavirus health guidelines on social distancing after a request for comment from the Washington Examiner.

Others also tweeted that Fauci, who serves as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has not spoken out against the thousands of people gathering for the event.

No matter how much CNN, Fauci, and MSNBC don’t want you to see your family this holiday season and remain crippled in fear (instead of cautious and sensible), the American people won’t listen to them after seeing them show no problem with the Women’s March this past weekend — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 19, 2020

1000s at DC Women’s March but media will only criticize Trump rallies & push Fauci telling you to cancel Thanksgiving! 🤡 pic.twitter.com/RLEIPSFydi — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) October 17, 2020

Fauci made headlines Sunday for again condemning an event held at the White House last month when Trump announced the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

“When I saw that on TV, I said, ‘Oh my goodness. Nothing good can come out of that. That’s got to be a problem.’ And then, sure enough, it turned out to be a superspreader event,” Fauci said this weekend of the White House event, which hosted about 150 people.

He added that he was “absolutely not” surprised that Trump contracted COVID-19 days after.

Fauci has also previously condemned rallies Trump has held in recent weeks, including when the president hosted a campaign event in Florida.

“We know that that is asking for trouble, when you do that,” Fauci said in response to the event.

Large gatherings across the country formed on Saturday as part of the Women’s March, with many participants dressing in red costumes fashioned after attire from dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Women’s March organization laid out safety precautions on its website and encouraged participants to social distance, but the event left some asking why there was “no media outrage” over how many people were gathered.

“Why no media outrage about the crowd size,” Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan tweeted of the event. “Or do #COVIDー19 rules only apply when you go to church, college football games, and Trump rallies?”

Fauci was previously grilled in June over whether he would recommend the government “limit” protests after he acknowledged large gatherings contribute to the spread of the virus but refused to give a direct answer.

“Crowding together, particularly when you’re not wearing a mask, contributes to the spread of the virus,” Fauci said in response to questioning from Jordan.

“Should we limit the protesting?” Jordan asked.

“I’m not in a position to determine what the government can do in a forceful way,” Fauci responded.

“I haven’t seen people during a church service go out and harm police officers or burn buildings,” Jordan continued. “No limit to protests, but you can’t go to church on Sunday.”

“I said crowds,” said Fauci. “I didn’t say protests do anything … crowds are known, particularly when you don’t have a mask. to increase the acquisition and transmission.”