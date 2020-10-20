https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/20/dude-when-the-juice-is-calling-you-out-oj-simpson-had-this-to-say-about-jeffrey-toobin-and-his-zoom-dck-incident-watch/

OJ Simpson … really? LOL

2020 just keeps on 2020’ing.

This is so bizarre.

Poor Jeffrey Toobin, even The Juice (is loose) thinks he done screwed up.

Watch:

Trending

DAMN.

Seriously.

***

Tags: Jeffrey ToobinOJ Simpson

