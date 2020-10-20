https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/20/dude-when-the-juice-is-calling-you-out-oj-simpson-had-this-to-say-about-jeffrey-toobin-and-his-zoom-dck-incident-watch/
OJ Simpson … really? LOL
2020 just keeps on 2020’ing.
This is so bizarre.
Poor Jeffrey Toobin, even The Juice (is loose) thinks he done screwed up.
Watch:
Damn @JeffreyToobin pic.twitter.com/ZkS1gFsyyi
— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) October 20, 2020
DAMN.
Even The Juice knows when to make it Loose
— Vince 22 (@VinceG222) October 20, 2020
Imma let you have this one, Juice 🤣🤣🤣
— Celebrity Dead Pool (@CelebrityPool) October 20, 2020
You know you’ve fallen far when the Juice is chastising you for lack of decorum.
— Julie D. Saxenmeyer (@JulieSax) October 20, 2020
Seriously.
***
Related:
Vox journo doesn’t get what all the FUSS is about with Jeffrey Toobin masturbating during a Zoom work meeting (Twitter educates him, lol)
A new game! Thread of The New Yorker cartoons altered to mock Jeffrey Toobin’s ‘incident’ actually makes them FUNNY AF
‘Isn’t that what got him in trouble to begin with?!’ CNN releases Jeffrey Toobin statement AND we’re officially dead now, thanks
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.