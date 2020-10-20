https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/521898-eric-trump-shares-manipulated-photo-of-ice-cube-and-50-cent-in

Eric Trump on Tuesday shared a manipulated photo on Twitter of rappers Ice Cube and 50 Cent wearing "Trump" hats after both made headlines over endorsing or appearing to work with his father, President Trump.

The doctored photo, which has since been taken down, featured Ice Cube and 50 Cent sitting together, both wearing hats that say “Trump 2020.”

“Two great, courageous Americans,” Eric Trump tweeted along with the image.

The other day it was a false claim about Biden owning a home he sold many years ago. Today, Eric Trump shares an obviously photoshopped pic of two rappers in Trump hats. Things will continue to get dumber. pic.twitter.com/EfAW03henG — Craig Silverman (@CraigSilverman) October 20, 2020

Ice Cube tweeted the original photo in July as part of a birthday message to 50 Cent. In the original, both rappers are wearing baseball caps with sports logos. Ice Cube’s hat says “Big 3,” and 50 Cent’s has a New York Yankees logo.

Ice Cube gained attention last week after Trump campaign adviser Katrina Pierson claimed that he was working with the administration on its platform for African Americans.

The rapper later clarified on CNN that he has not endorsed either Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenNearly 300 former national security officials sign Biden endorsement letter Trump narrows Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania: poll Florida breaks first-day early voting record with 350K ballots cast MORE, but that both reached out regarding his “Contract with Black Americans,” which seeks to address “the heart of racism” and present “a blueprint to achieve racial economic justice.”

Ice Cube also tweeted out a response to Eric Trump:

50 Cent endorsed Trump on Monday, citing Biden’s tax plan, which he condemned on Instagram for raising rates for corporations and those who make $400,000 or more per year.

“WHAT THE F—!” he said. “(VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F— NEW YORK,” adding “The KNICKS never win anyway.”

“I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people,” he continued, “62% are you out of ya f—ing mind.”

Both rappers have previously said they would never support Trump.

