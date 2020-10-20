https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/521815-every-resident-of-kansas-nursing-home-infected-with-covid-19

Every resident of a Kansas nursing home has tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 residents have died, according to area health officials.

The Norton County Health Department confirmed on Monday that all 62 residents of the Andbe Home, a privately owned facility, tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 62 individuals, 10 have died, one is hospitalized and the others are being cared for at the facility.

The department also confirmed that “some” staff members at the nursing home in Norton have tested positive for the virus and others are being tested.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Norton County Health Department has been working with the Andbe Home, Norton County Hospital and [the Kansas Department of Health and Environment] regarding this outbreak. Steps are being taken to prevent any further outbreak including quarantining residents in their rooms and not allowing outside visitors into the facility,” department officials said in a Monday statement, adding that family members of the residents have been notified of the outbreak.

The department did not reveal how many residents are experiencing symptoms of the disease.

There have been more than 250,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in nursing homes across the country, according to federal data, as well as more than 143,000 suspected cases and more than 59,000 fatalities.

Kansas has reported 74,616 cases of COVID-19 and 872 related deaths. Cases across the state have continued to spike since the summer, and at least 13 new coronavirus deaths and 1,894 cases were reported on Monday.

–Updated at 12:12 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

