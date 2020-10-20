https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/exclusive-commission-presidential-debates-secret-donors-providing-millions-dark-money-new-3rd-board-member-pushes-socialism-around-world/

The clearly-corrupt and rigged Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) is a private and secretive charitable nonprofit (NFP) corporation which has had a monopoly upon the presentation of Presidential debates to the American public for 32 years, since the 1988 debates. A February 19, 1987 New York Times article, citing Paul G. Kirk Jr., the Democratic national chairman, and Frank J. Fahrenkopf Jr., the Republican national chairman, tells the history of the founding of this Commission:

The two major political parties today announced the creation of a bipartisan commission to sponsor Presidential debates in the 1988 general election campaign … Turning over the sponsorship of Presidential debates to the two major parties was the main recommendation of the National Commission on Elections, a bipartisan group that studied the election process in 1985.”

The CPD, as a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit corporation, is REQUIRED by law and IRS regulations to be nonpartisan. The CPD’s form of nonpartisanship has required an absolute and equal balance between these two political parties in ALL of its corporate operations. Anything other than that would skew this nonprofit into immediate partisan territory, threaten its nonprofit, tax-exempt status, and serve to interfere in, influence, and even corrupt the election process for the U.S. president. To lend an air of decorum and credibility, this Commission even lists former U.S. presidents as Honorary Co-Chairs: Presidents Carter, Bush and Obama, still with us; Presidents Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan, no longer with us. Curiously, Presidents Bush and Obama were only added to this list on September 10, 2019.

In reality, the CPD in 2019 and 2020 has become a well-camouflaged Democrat/progressive and RINO/Never-Trumper wolf in sheep’s clothing. This nonprofit has been secretly co-opted and it is absolutely operating as a partisan, politicized nonprofit, in direct conflict with the IRS mandates required of it as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charity. Its board and management work hard to maintain the pretense of nonpartisanship, while keeping its true, partisan activities hidden from the public. The camouflage of a nonpartisan, fair and impartial organization with a historic, stately, noble purpose serves to hide the vicious, partisan politics actually running the show.

The Commission on Presidential Debates has all the telltale signs of nonprofit corruption, as it wrestles down in the dirt to cement political power for Presidential Candidate Joe Biden and to remove it from Presidential Candidate Donald Trump:

• The CPD quietly altered its historic, balanced leadership structure from two Co-Chairs – one a Democrat and one a Republican – to three Co-Chairs, an alarming and shocking fact. On October 1, 2019, the Commission’s board of directors changed its leadership structure, with no explanations offered, and added a THIRD Co-Chair:

“Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. and Dorothy Ridings, Co-Chairs of the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD), today announced that Kenneth Wollack, former President of the National Democratic Institute (NDI), has been elected as a third Co-Chair of the Commission.”

• Its board of directors made this fundamental change to its corporate structure indicating planning and forethought, in anticipation of its partisan manipulation of the Presidential debates in 2020.

• Its board is NOT equally divided between Democrats and Republicans: the Democrats hold more seats

• RINO Never-Trumpers are colluding and conspiring with the Democrats to sabotage President Donald Trump through this Commission

• The CPD keeps its donors’ names and donor amounts secret and hidden from the public

• It has not updated its “National Debate Sponsors” list on its website since 2016, four years ago, the year of its last Presidential debates!

• This nonprofit has clear evidence of HUGE sums of “dark money” flowing into it – to the tune of an estimated $12.3 million since the last election in 2016! – large, coordinated pots of partisan money from unknown donors, which are secretly being funneled into U.S. nonprofits like the CPD, to influence policy and elections

• The CPD itself is DELIVERING political interference in our elections, RIGHT NOW, through its phony and partisan Commission debates. It is violating its nonprofit charter. It IS political. It IS partisan. It IS secretive. It IS acting against the GOP candidate, Donald Trump. It IS favoring the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden. This is fraudulent and corrupt nonprofit activity. This is illegal nonprofit activity

• Someone from the Trump campaign should make an immediate formal, written complaint about this crooked, unethical, corrupted, partisan 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, nonprofit charity to the IRS charities division, the FEC, the US DOJ, relevant Congressional House & Senate Committees, with cc’s to both the RNC and the DNC – and publicize the hell out of this – given that this Commission is not only hindering, it is, in fact, SABOTAGING the fair & honest election of the President of the United States and interfering in our American elections, to the unfair advantage of one of the candidates for President of the United States, the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden

• It made clear through these debate fiascos its very partisan support of, and willingness to handhold Democrat Candidate Joe Biden, who is now evading questions about the international scandal and national security risks related to his corrupt son, Hunter Biden, and his newly-discovered, explosive laptop computer.

• The Commission’s handpicked choice in moderators for this Thursday’s 9:00 pm final Presidential debate is equally as partisan. NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker has been a registered Democrat, she celebrated Christmas in the White House with the Obamas in 2012, and according to this October 17 New York Post article:

“ ‘Anyone who’s ever dealt with Welker knows she’s an activist, not a reporter. The White House press team views her the same way they would AOC or Pelosi if they walked in the office, a senior White House official told The Post.”

On Monday this corrupt nonprofit removed any questions about foreign policy from the Thursday debates, likely due to President Trump being nominate for four Nobel Peace Prizes.

Frank Fahrenkopf, Jr., is a Republican whose Harvard bio states he “gained national prominence during the 1980s when he served as chairman of the Republican Party for six of President Ronald Reagan’s eight years in the White House (1983 to 1989). When Fahrenkopf retired in January 1989, he had served as chairman of the Republican National Committee longer than any person in the 20th century (and second-longest in the history of the party) and led the party through two successful presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988.”

Dorothy S. Ridings, the other Commission Co-Chair, had clearly been serving as the Democratic representative. She chaired the League of Women Voters (a notoriously a partisan, leftist organization) and has been a trustee of the Ford Foundation (which turned its agenda hard left in the 1950’s).

Kenneth Wollack, the brand new, third Co-Chair was, for many years, the president of the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI). The NDI’s Board includes: Madeleine Albright, former Secretary of State under Bill Clinton, and other Democrats including Tom Daschle, Donna Brazile, Howard Dean, Robin Carnahan and others. Wollack, through his leadership at the NDI, has had longstanding ties to international socialists through the NDI’s role as an “Associated organization” of Socialist International.

It appears that Wollack’s special skills may have been tapped to help the Commission on Presidential Debates “create democracy” here in the United States, a democracy that will NOT, however, include President Donald Trump after 2020.

