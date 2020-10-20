https://hannity.com/media-room/exit-interview-outgoing-seattle-cops-rip-socialist-city-hall-say-marxists-destroying-the-city/

SEATTLE SPIRALS: BLM Protesters March in Residential Neighborhood, Demand People ‘Give Up Their Homes’

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.14.20

A group of ‘Black Lives Matter’ protesters in Seattle reportedly took to the streets of a quiet residential neighborhood overnight Thursday; demanding residents “give up their homes” to promote social justice.

Coming everywhere under a Biden Administration. “Seattle BLM protesters to strangers: ‘Give up your house. Give black people back their homes.’” https://t.co/MzEavZiXNZ — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 14, 2020

“Last night a group of anti-gentrification protesters in Seattle marched through a section of town for a couple hours to complain that white people were living on stolen land. Well, not stolen exactly. They aren’t claiming the black people who used to live in this neighborhood were pushed out at gunpoint. But they are claiming that an injustice has taken place because white people are now living in new homes in this formerly black neighborhood,” reports HotAir.

Watch the shocking footage above.