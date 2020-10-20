https://www.foxnews.com/us/f-18-fighter-jet-crashes-california-pilot-ejects-safely

A U.S. Navy fighter jet crashed in southern California on Tuesday, a U.S. defense official tells Fox News.

The pilot of the single-seat Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet was able to eject and is currently listed as stable at a local hospital. The crash occurred near Naval Air Station China Lake, Calif., 113 miles east of Bakersfield, where the Navy conducts live-fire training.

The crash was at around 10:20 a.m. The pilot took off from Naval Air Station Lemoore in Kings County when the plane “experienced a mishap” during routine flight training, according to a social media post from the base.

Calls to the air station from Fox News were not returned.

The pilot’s parachute opened during the ejection, and a small grass fire followed the crash, KGET reported.

The Navy is cooperating with local authorities, officials said.

