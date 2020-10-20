https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/fake-news-leftists-using-spoofed-email-scam-claim-proud-boys-threatening-voters/

In August, a fake Proud Boys website was created to seemingly gather information on people who support them, now someone is using spoofed email to make threats against voters while pretending to be representing the men’s social club.

The email, which came from a spoofed address that appeared to belong to the Proud Boys, was reportedly sent to at least one resident of Brevard County, Florida.

The email read as follows:

“Hi (name) We are in possession of all your information You are currently registered as a Democrat and we know this because we have gained access into the entire voting infrastructure. You will vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you. Change your party affiliation to Republican to let us know you received our message and will comply. We will know which candidate you voted for. I would take this seriously if I were you. (Voter’s address).”

Verified liberals, and even a far-left state representative, have seized on the fake email to further demonize the right-wing group.

The email, came from an address that shows up as “[email protected] via saudi-re.com.” Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio is now working with the FBI in an attempt to find out who is behind the hoax.

Speaking to the Gateway Pundit, Tarrio said, “I have never witnessed such a blatant disinformation campaign in my life. We are watching in real time a left wing propaganda machine spin a story to instill fear in American hearts.”

“The ProudBoys are being used as pawns in this campaign. The Emails that were sent out used a masking service to hide its origins. We would never send out mass emails or mass SMS to anyone, including our supporters. I have been in contact with the supervisor of elections in Alachua county and the FBI in order to find these criminals and put them where they belong…in prison,” Tarrio continued on to say.

“Regardless of my differences with democratic voters, no American should be intimidated during these times. I am speculating, but I am almost certain this campaign was made by a left wing agitator. A Florida representative by the name of Anna Eskamani retweeted this blatant lie in hopes that her followers were dumb enough to believe it. It’s incredibly dangerous that an elected official use her position of power to spread misinformation like this. But this is the current state of the Democratic Party,” Tarrio added. “We condemn the individuals that did this and we hope they are brought to Justice soon.”

In August, the official website belonging to the Proud Boys was hacked and taken offline, two days after a fake website was created in their name — seemingly to gather information on people who may be interested in the group. The website had DDOS protection, but was hit with such a large scale attack that it was knocked offline the night that a member of Patriot Prayer was shot in Portland.

Two days prior to the attack, someone purchased TheProudBoys.org and created a similar looking website with a heavy focus on obtaining personal information from people who may be interested in joining the right-wing social group. The real website is ProudBoysUSA.com, which remains offline.

On the fake website are two giant forms asking for names, phone numbers, email addresses, and a space to leave a message. It even lists a phone number that people can call or text, which would also provide this malicious group with information.

“Before this attack happened a new domain was purchased on the 29th. It is misrepresenting our organization by saying we’re against race mixing, amongst other things. There has been a mass SMS campaign used to promote this website the same day, which coincidentally was the same day Jay, a Trump supporter mass murdered in cold blood,” Tarrio told the Gateway Pundit at the time.

