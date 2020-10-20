https://notthebee.com/article/farmer-who-had-trump-flags-flying-from-his-combine-receives-7-am-phone-call-that-all-of-his-harvesting-equipment-has-caught-fire

It was last Thursday morning around 7 a.m. when Jonathan Rempel, a farmer in Sutton, Nebraska, received a phone call from the Sutton Volunteer Fire Department. They told him that his combine (WHICH HAD BEEN FLYING TRUMP FLAGS), two semis, and a tractor had all caught fire in his cornfield “at about the same time.” The tractors had all been parked a safe distance apart, and it looks like the equipment hadn’t been used since the night prior (which makes this extra fishy). Sadly, the firefighters were not able to save the equipment. State Fire Marshal Investigators are currently looking into the fire’s origin.

Hmmmm…

I wonder…

Okay, I don’t wonder.

This REEKS of arson. There’s no question about that.

And the Trump flags…do we think that’s a coincidence? I say probably not. There are Democrats out in rural Nebraska, believe it or not. And there are Trump haters everywhere, let’s be honest.

But we shall see how the details pan out.

Rempel shared his story on Facebook, and never once mentioned the Trump flags or any sort of political motivation (he hasn’t during interviews either). He just wanted to share the sad story and not get political. I give the man credit for that.

Here’s his Facebook post:

And here’s a link to the family’s GoFundMe page.

