Facebook is after the Bee again.

Here’s the article they pulled:

Yes, really. Facebook deleted the post for “inciting violence,” we appealed, an actual human being looked at the post and stood by Facebook’s decision to delete it for that reason.

No big deal though I guess:

It’s just difficult to believe that Facebook has decided to double down on this enforcement decision. We fully expected that once a real person reviewed the article, they’d see that it’s just a rehashed Monty Python joke put out there by a satire site. It literally couldn’t be more silly or harmless.

Yet here we are. In 🤡 world.

The issue here isn’t that we’re violating Facebook’s community standards; it’s that Facebook employs a double standard when it comes to their enforcement.

