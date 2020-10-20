https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fbi-complicity-disinformation-election/2020/10/20/id/992956

The FBI has possession of the Hunter Biden laptop referenced in the New York Post reporting and has determined the laptop is not a Russian disinformation effort and the emails as reported in the media are “authentic,” Fox News reported Tuesday.

The assessment echoes that of Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, rejecting claims by Democrats like Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and media pundits rejecting this Trump campaign October surprise as a result of a Russian election meddling effort.

“If you thought it wasn’t possible for Schiff to have any less credibility, DOJ just proved you wrong,” a senior intelligence official told Fox News.

Also, deep state officials from the administrations of former President George W. Bush and ex-President Barack Obama speculated the reports of Hunter Biden’s pay of play schemes with Ukraine and China are potential Russian disinformation.

Instead, those former officials might ultimately be the ones with the election disinformation, considering the FBI rejects their narrative.

