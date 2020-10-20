https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-federal-law-enforcement-confirms-hunter-biden-emails-are-authentic

The FBI and DOJ have told a Fox News producer that they do not believe that Hunter Biden’s laptop and its contents are part of a Russian disinformation campaign. This means the intelligence community concurs with DNI Ratcliffe on the matter.

Further, a federal law enforcement officer revealed to Fox News’ Martha McCallum that Biden’s emails are “authentic.”

“1) FBI & DOJ concur w/ Ratcliffe that Hunter Biden’s laptop & the emails in question weren’t part of a Russian disinformation campaign, The FBI DOES have possession of the Hunter Biden laptop in question.” Fox News producer Sean Langille tweeted on Tuesday night. Jake Gibson, another Fox News producer was first to tweet the news.

#BREAKING: A senior federal law enforcement official tells @JakeBGibson

An often repeated talking point by Democrats and the Biden/Harris campaign is that the revelations somehow linked to Russian disinformation. The New York Post first published Hunter Biden’s emails that appear to show that Joe Biden used his position as vice-president to make millions of dollars.

The bombshell was denied by much of the establishment media, who echoed the Democratic talking point about Russian disinformation.